FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With burned acreage down significantly across the state year over year, wildfire threats are expected with rising temperatures.

As the heat turns up, fire officials say so do the chances of structure fires and wildfires.

They say hot temperatures dry out vegetation fast and can create tinderbox-like conditions similar to what has been seen in the past few years.

“Because we had so much rain, there still is quite a bit of fuel moisture in those grasses. And that affects how fast the fire spreads if and when a fire does start,” said Seth Brown, Battalion Chief for Cal Fire and Fresno County Fire Department.

Statistically, the historically wet winter has made a huge difference to slow the start of the fire season.

According to Brown, year-to-date California has seen 10,500 acres burned so far in 2023.

Last year to this point, that number was already at 25,000 with nearly 700 more fires.

But thanks to extreme heat on the way to the region, those numbers are expected to rise.

“We’re anticipating that the fuels are gonna dry out more and more as we have a hot summer. All the way through August and September. So, later on in the summer, in September, we’re anticipating the fires could get bigger,” said Brown.

Cal Fire is now fully staffed, with aircraft ready to go up and down the state to try and stay ahead.

In the city, Fresno Fire Department is ready for a jump in activity with expected temperatures well into the triple digits.

“Typically, when you have hotter days, you have lower humidity, which would promote increased fire spread. And also, when we have those temperature changes in the evening it promotes wind. These are all things that can be a factor and influence fire conditions,” said William Veiga, Battalion Chief for Fresno Fire.

On top of the task of fighting those fires, crews have to stay cool while doing so, which means increased conditioning, shortened work cycles, and hydration with the help of specialized equipment.

“On a grass of wildland fire, we have our daypacks, and we have hydration with us at all times,” said Brown.

Volunteers, like those with Fresno’s CERT, or Community Emergency Response Team, play a critical role in bringing in aid like tents, fans, and additional resources to keep firefighters cool.

“They’re ready to go 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And I don’t think there’s been a time they haven’t met a request to respond out,” said Veiga.

Fire officials just ask that if you see any sort of wildfire or structure fire, you call 911.