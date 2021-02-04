How Fresno County school districts are planning a return to the classroom

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A number of Central Valley school districts were given the green light to continue bringing students back on campus for in-person learning.

Clovis Unified is planning to bring more elementary school students back to campus next week.

“We have so many layers of protection around our classrooms right now and with the face-covering requirements and with the health screenings and the physical distancing in the classrooms,” said Clovis Unified’s Kelly Avants.

Avants said 2,300 elementary school students will return to in-person learning, joining the 9,700 Clovis Unified students already on campus.

“We have been waiting for the opportunity to bring back these additional 2,300 elementary school kids and last [Wednesday] night, we just got the go-ahead to continue phasing in these students,” said Avants.

The move comes after the governor lifted the stay-at-home order – and the Fresno County Department of Public Health gave the green light to continue phasing students back on campus.

Central Unified Superintendent Andrew Alvarado said they are taking a slightly different approach to Clovis Unified, but will still start to bring students back for in person learning later this month.

“You know our targeted groups if you will come Feb 16th and that’s our transitions. Bringing in the targeted groups then bringing in elementary then bringing in the secondary once we hit the red and orange tiers,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado said once they have their targeted groups back on campus they will wait until Fresno County is in the red tier to bring their elementary school students back – and then wait till the county is in the orange tier to bring the secondary students back.

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson is taking an even more cautious approach.

“We want to get them back as soon as we can we respect what our local colleagues are doing. One of the things that is different in this current scenario that definitely impacts Fresno Unified is you have to have a COVID testing protocol,” said Nelson.

Nelson said they will be waiting until Fresno County is in the orange tier to bring students back on campus along with working with the county health department to start planning for the return of students.