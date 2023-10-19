FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno City College participated in the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill on October 19.
Fresno City College staff says this is an international drill designed for organizations to practice earthquake safety. This is the second consecutive year that City College has participated in this drill and involved the entire campus.
The activity ran based on this itinerary:
- At 10:20 a.m., an emergency alarm was sounded. Personnel in all buildings were asked to duck and cover. After a few minutes, they were asked to exit the building and walk to a safe area away from their respective building.
- During that time, the FCC fire and police cadets were on campus going through all areas of campus to make sure everyone exited as planned and looked for individuals who could have been trapped or hurt.
- An all-clear signal was given and then everyone returned to their offices and classes.
- The entire activity took no longer than five to seven minutes.
- Following the drill, the incident command team convened on the West Lawn (west of OAB).