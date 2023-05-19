FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has opened registration for summer 2023’s free swimming lessons.

The lessons will be free for Fresno residents under the age of 18 or Fresno Unified students – but non-Fresno residents and adults will be able to take swim lessons for only $50.

There will be three two-week sessions:

Session 1: June 19 to June 30

Session 2: July 3 to July 14

Session 3: July 17 to July 28

Classes are open for anyone aged three years and older. All swim levels are welcome and each class lasts 25 minutes. There are lessons available from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The lessons will be held in these locations:

Edison High School

Hoover High School

McLane High School

Roosevelt High School

There are three ways to register:

1. On-line: fresno.gov/swimlessons

2. Calling: (559) 621-7529

3. In person: Dickey Youth Center, 1515 E. Divisadero St. (Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The lessons are an opportunity to learn how to swim. According to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA), ‘Drowning is the single leading cause of death of children ages 1-4.’