FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Central Valley centenarians were recognized in Fresno on Friday to mark National Centatian Day.

At the San Joaquin Garden Terraces in Fresno, some of Fresno’s centenarians were honored, including a longtime teacher and a World War II veteran. Sue Stoltenberg who will be 100 in a few months says the age she is at is no different than any other.

“I feel no different. I really don’t feel like I’m too old as long as I can do what I do. I’ll be happy,” said Stoltenberg.

She has lived in the Fresno area since she was seven years old after moving here from Arkansas. Her family line has lived to be very long as she is one of many in her family to live the age she is at now.

“Just my family both my mother and my father’s side were both long lived. My grandmother was 102. I had an aunt that was 102. Most of them were 100 or just under that,” said Stoltenberg.

Veteran Roger Jensen, also in the group is 103 years old and served in World War II as a B-29 pilot. Jensen recounted his time in the war, as he was flying the plane that dropped the last bomb of the war.

“Being a pilot at that point was a big privilege and challenging,” said Jensen. “My World War II experiences were climaxed towards the end of the war out in the Pacific,” said Jensen.

He says his secret to a long life is everything in moderation.

The group also included a longtime Fresno Unified School teacher, a Fresno developer, and the former chief of staff at a hospital.

They got a visit from Mayor Dyer and were awarded by the city with a proclamation honoring their many years of life and service.