FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A limited number of precut Christmas trees are being made available to fourth-grade students by officials with Sequoia National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service says the pre-cut trees are available with a valid “Every Kid Outdoors voucher” or “Every Kid Outdoors Interagency Pass.”

Parents or teachers can visit Every Kid Outdoors Interagency Pass for information about the program.

The student must be present when picking up their tree, limited to one per household. Once allotted trees are gone, no more will be available.