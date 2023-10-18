FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was a bittersweet day for the family and friends of Lt. Colonel Donald Cherf.

“He would have been on this flight with all these other Veterans but unfortunately passed away,” said Paul Loeffler with the Central Valley Honor Flight.

Cherf was scheduled to be on flight 23 last year but he got sick and was not able to make it. The flight was scheduled for this time around but sadly he died back in September.

“So what we did is we took pictures of him and flag to every memorial so when the veterans visited each memorial, Mr. Cherf was there with them,” said Loeffler.

The Honor Flight takes Veterans on a three-day tour of the War Memorials on the East Coast.