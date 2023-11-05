HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following a historically wet winter, practically everyone in the Central Valley, Sierra, and foothills are used to challenging weather.

According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, thanks to it being an El Niño year, we could see more of the same many saw in the ’22-’23 winter.

“When we do have El Niño conditions in place, which we do now, it favors above normal precipitation. Currently, we’re giving a 45% chance of above-normal precipitation this winter, with a 33% chance of normal, and a 22% chance of below-normal precipitation,” said Daniel Harty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Harty says El Niño is defined as warm surface water in the Pacific that builds up and spreads east, which causes heavy rain or snowfall in some areas. That can lead to rockslides, mudslides, and flooding.

Harty says the state saw historically wet El Niño events recently in the 1997-1998 wet season and in the 2015-2016 wet season.

He says this year has the potential to be as strong.

“There’s a 75% to 85% chance of a strong El Niño and I believe it was a 30% chance of a historically strong El Niño,” he said.

Harty says that if we see more storms than usual in the earlier months of the wet season, like in November and December, we could see a higher risk for flooding similar to last year.

It might not look the same as the ’22-’23 winter when atmospheric rivers slammed the region, but Harty says the higher possibility for heavy storms in an El Niño year could bring those familiar treacherous conditions either way.

“Even if we don’t have as much rain as we had last year we could have similar, or potentially even worse impacts because a lot of it is based on the timing and location of where that heavy precipitation does fall,” said Harty.

Though the NWS is working to predict extreme weather events in the region, that is all they can do.

In the meantime, everyone will just have to wait and see what happens this winter.