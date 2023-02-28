FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Food Bank has received a generous donation from Dutch Bros Coffee of Fresno.

The Food Bank says Dutch Bros donated $19,143.95. The money is expected to provide 76,000 meals throughout Central California.

“Dutch Bros Coffee Fresno is DEFINITELY sharing the LUV! Thanks to everyone who bought a drink on #DutchLuv Day,” Food Banks officials posted on social media.

If you want to help the local food bank, you can visit the Central California Food Bank online.