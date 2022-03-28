FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following record high temperatures last week, the Central Valley has seen a dramatic drop back down into much more expected temperatures for March. Fresno alone saw a large temperature drop between Sunday and Monday. Fresno’s Sunday high of 83 degrees Fahrenheit dropped 22 degrees down towards Monday’s high of 64 degrees.

A 22-degree change may feel like a dramatic change, but it’s nothing compared to other notable 24-hour temperature changes across the country.

The all-time record for the biggest temperature change in 24 hours in the United States allegedly occurred in Loma, MT in January 1972. On Jan. 14 at 9:00 a.m., the temperature was recorded as negative 54 degrees Fahrenheit; the following morning, the temperature was recorded at 49 degrees Fahrenheit: a 103-degree difference in 24 hours. The National Weather Service continues to investigate this event.

Four California cities allegedly had similar occurrences of a record high and low recorded for that specific day of the year within the same day:

Bakersfield on Jan. 3, 1930, a high of 75 degrees and a low of 23 degrees (a 52-degree difference)

Paso Robles on Jan. 9, 1999, a high of 74 degrees and a low of 21 degrees (a 53-degree difference)

Eureka on March 15, 1988, a high of 61 degrees and a low of 28 degrees (a 33-degree difference)

Napa on Jan 1, 2014, a high of 63 degrees and a low of 25 degrees (a 38-degree difference)

The temperature information used can be found on weather.gov and wunderground.com.