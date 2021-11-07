A decade of elections hangs in the balance with what happens in the next few weeks. While county and city officials hold public hearings on which map best represents their voters, a 14-person commission is working to redraw the district lines that will impact state and federal races. Pedro Toledo is one of the commissioners on the committee and he joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss how it works and why some districts could look a lot different.
How does redrawing the voting lines work? A commissioner on the committee explains the process and admits some districts will look a lot different
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: