VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the City of Visalia are asking its residents to put their input to evaluate the city’s services and receive opinions.

The survey will be available from Friday, Feb. 24 until Friday, March 24.

The Public Opinion Survey is conducted each year by Visalia’s Citizen’s Advisory Committee (CAC) and approved by the city council before residents are asked to provide their feedback by taking the survey.

This is an important opportunity for all Visalians to ensure their voice is heard by sharing their ideas and concerns regarding all City services City of Visalia Staff

City officials say some of the questions in the survey asked residents to rate various city services in programs ranging from police and fire emergency responses to recreational activities and road maintenance.

Additionally, there is a section for residents to help shape the future of Visalia by providing ideas directly to the city and city council.

The survey can be answered online here or a physical copy can be picked up and returned at the following City of Visalia buildings:

Administration: 220 N. Santa Fe St.

Anthony Community Center: 345 N. Jacob St.

City Hall East: 315 E. Acequia Ave.

City Hall West: 707 W. Acequia Ave.

Also, the City of Visalia has created another opportunity for citizens to share their feedback or ask questions in a casual one-on-one setting at Council Corner a space hosted on the second Monday of each month at City Hall West, located at 707 W. Acequia Avenue.