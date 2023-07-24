FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – When temperatures in the Central Valley hit over 100, it can put a lot of stress on local firefighters that have to endure the heat outside, then run into burning homes and fight fires.

Firefighters have to put on at times 50 pounds of equipment, then pull ladders, drag hose lines, and do what they need to put out fires.

“The heat is really tough on the firefighters,” said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brad Driscoll.

A house fire on Madison Avenue in Fresno rushed one firefighter to the hospital for a heat-related illness on Saturday.

The fire broke out just around noon, as temperatures in the Central Valley were already above 100 degrees.

“Usually, every year we have two-three firefighters that have to be treated by medical emergency services and it’s just hot,” he said.

That firefighter is now back at work after recovering, but we wanted to know how fire officials are keeping crews safe with more of those scorching temps right around the corner.

“Luckily we have EMS on the scene, now for a big incident, our crews are monitored,” said Driscoll.

On top of keeping a close eye, there are hydration supplements, shade, cooling fans, and even ice buckets through cert that fire crews use to keep their core temperature down

“Weather like this, it’s 106, 108, and firefighters are wearing 35 to 50 pounds worth of gear,” he said.

Some of the equipment they put on is already weighing heavy, this is already a 15–20-pound jacket. On top of that, an air tank, that is already another 20 pounds, and that’s not even all of it.

Protective pants, a helmet, and even a ski mask to protect their face from the flames of the fires they’re fighting, and then they’re running into these houses that are on fire on these 106-degree days.

Officials have everything they need to help their firefighters combat the heat, and if emergency crews feel the firefighter needs more care, they make that decision.

“If EMS tells us, this person isn’t ready to go back, and they can end up getting transported to the hospital,” he said.

After a heat-related illness, authorities say you are prone to get a heat-related illness again within 6 months because your body loses a lot of chemicals and electrolytes that are crucial to staying cool.

It’s important to keep up your hydration.