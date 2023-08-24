MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50 million zero-interest loan has been awarded to the Madera Community Hospital as part of a new loan program created by Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria for distressed hospital, officials announced.

Thursday, Governor Newsom’s office announced zero-interest loans for 17 state hospitals, including Madera Community Hospital. As part of the Distressed Hospital Loan Program. the state allocated a total of $300 million to help California hospitals most in need.

Assemblywoman Soria authored the legislation to launch the loan program in response to the closure of Madera Community Hospital in her district. Officials say this was quickly signed into law by the governor in early 2023.

“Reopening Madera Community Hospital has been my number one priority,” said Assemblywoman Soria. “This financial assistance is an important step in the right direction to help Madera Community Hospital reopen its doors to the community. We have more work to do, but I’m proud to have led this effort and am grateful the Legislature and Governor moved quickly to ensure vulnerable communities across California have healthcare access when they need it most. I remain hopeful and will continue to work hard to ensure Madera Community Hospital reopens.”

Madera Community Hospital is eligible to receive $50 million in assistance. The Distressed Hospital Loan Program is designed to strengthen hospital services across California – and put Madera Community Hospital on the path to reopening.