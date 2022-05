FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced a new baby wallaby at the Zoo Monday.

The baby Tammar wallabies are born about the size of a jellybean and are carried in their mother’s pouch for 8 to 9 months, the Zoo says.

Photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The new baby is now out of mom’s pouch and can be seen in the Roo Walkabout.