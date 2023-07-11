YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The body of a bay area hiker that went missing in Yosemite last week has been found. 24-year-old Hayden Klemenok went missing on July 2nd during a hike with some friends.

Park rangers say Hayden’s body was found only 300 feet from where he was swept away.

Crews were able to find him on Sunday but his body wasn’t recovered until yesterday because of the treacherous conditions.

“In order to get into the pool where they found him, they had to repel into this pool if I’m not mistaken it was about 40 feet to repel to the pool to recover,” said Park Ranger Steve Lyon.

Lyon says rescue crews searched a week for Hayden after he was swept away by raging water at Chilnualna Falls.

“On a normal summer July day that creek would be running much lower than it is now… the creek is running strong and it’s running cold and part of the delay in getting the body out of the creek was just waiting for the water level to drop,” he said.

Last week, we spoke to Hayden’s sister she said he and his friends stopped to cool off at the upper section of the falls when he suddenly fell in.

“The area where they were and all that bare granite gets real slippery and all it takes is just a little bit of moisture on that granite for it to become real slick,” said Lyon.

Lyon says when rescue crews located Hayden’s body on Sunday, they had to wait to pull him out.

“Yosemite Search and Rescue was on scene and spent the night out there near the creek. It’s not an easy area to search and not an easy area to work in and we have to take the crew’s safety as the highest priority, keeping everybody safe while their out there searching is tough in that area because the terrain is so rugged,” he said.

He says this time of year the creek would be running much lower but with all the snowmelt the water levels are high and the water is also running 35 to 38 degrees cold; even the most experienced swimmers cannot navigate these conditions.

“All the water in the river 8 hours previous was snow so all that water that’s going through these creeks and rivers is real cold so surviving any period of time is going to be really tough, hypothermia sets in real quick in these areas,” he said.

Hayden’s family says he was a recent graduate of San Diego State, a lifelong athlete, and had just completed the strenuous hike to reach the upper falls.

“It’s sad you know, I love Yosemite, and it’s the people’s park, it belongs to the American people, I want ppl to come out and enjoy the park, you never want to hear people having this type of experience, people running into trouble like this so it’s real sad,” said Lyon.

Park rangers say when hiking to stay on the trails and away from the water’s edge because conditions can change quickly this time of year.