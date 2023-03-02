HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A freeze warning remains in effect for many Central Valley communities until 9:00 a.m. Friday, according to a warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Subfreezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected, forecasters say.

Some impacts from the frost and freeze include potentially killing crops and other sensitive vegetation – and possibly damaging unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Wednesday evening Governor of California Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties due to winter storms.

In an effort to support Californians affected by severe winter storms, the governor announced the California Guard will provide support disaster response and relief to counties including Madera, Mariposa and Tulare.