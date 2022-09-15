CLOVIS, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) –It was a field trip day for more than 600 elementary school students from six different schools.

The kids got hands-on learning by Clovis East Ag students to show what it takes to be a part of the Central Valley’s top industry.

Agriculture teacher Aireal Covey says Kindergarteners to second graders visited Clovis East High’s Macfarlane-Coffman Ag Center where Ag students got to play teachers for the day.

“It is planned and designed and the lesson plans are created by our junior high and high school students that are part of the Macfarland agriculture center here at Clovis East High School,” says Covey.

“They get to learn that their food doesn’t just show up in the grocery store and they actually have to grow it and see the process of it,” says Ella Cline, senior at Clovis East.

Cline remembers visiting the same program when she was a kid.

“Very fun a lot of kids come out here and I was actually a kindergartener who went through this and found my way back as a senior,” says Cline.

The young ones got to visit 60 different interactive booths and activities.

“There are even adults that really don’t understand more than they go to the grocery store, they pick out the fruit and vegetables that they want to take home, and that’s what they serve their family”

The fair happens in the fall and spring every year.