FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new law, limiting how much a landlord can charge for security deposits, goes into effect this year.

AB-12 limits the amount of security deposits to the equivalent of one month’s rent.

Although this law is expected to go into effect this year, it will make getting a rental cheaper. But some landlords say it could be tougher for renters to get in the front door.

Amy Aragon has been renting her home since 2016.

She says when she signed her lease, her landlord asked her for a big deposit.

“I had a paid first class in the $800 deposit, so that plus extra for my pets because I have a dog.”

As of Jan. 4, landlords can charge double the cost of rent for unfurnished homes. Triple the rent if the rental housing was furnished.

That will all change this summer, the deposit amount can’t be more than one month’s rent.

Fresno Council member Luis Chavez says this could be a good thing for the community.

“I think it’ll be helpful for people that are looking to get into an apartment initially because now they won’t have to pay, you know,” said Chavez. “Say, for example, right now and for as it’s 1500 dollars average monthly rent, so now would be $4,500. That’s a lot for somebody that’s on fixed income to be able to afford.”

According to the state, this law aims to strike a balance, making it easier for Californians to secure a home while still giving landlords a safety net.

However, Council-member Chavez says there could also be challenges for renters.

“You’re going to put down your security deposit for one month, but they might take a look more closely at your credit score or your previous history of evictions or maybe your employment,” said Chavez.

Some landlords in the community agree with Chavez.

Many are already taking extra measures before this law goes into effect.

“The housing provider has to screen the tenant a lot better now because you don’t have that monetary security that you could have had before,” said landlord Don Scordino. “And it takes away some of the flexibility too.”

AB 12 goes into effect on July 1, 2024.