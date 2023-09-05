MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students with Madera Unified are trying something new to combat bullying at school.

Students at Madera Unified School District are helping create a video to encourage their classmates to download the STOPit application. School officials say the STOPit app gives an anonymous platform for students to report bullying, harassment, or other safety concerns to their school officials.

On Wednesday, the student-co-produced video will be shown to students across Madera Unified School District to let them know about the application – and its importance.

Since implementing the STOPit app in MUSD in 2019, officials say thousands of students have downloaded the application, which is available for 4th to 12th-grade students.