Photo of Choinumni Regional Park provided by Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Parks announced $46.2 million for parks across the state.

Fresno County officials say they will receive $3,000,000 to improve Choinumni Regional Park in Piedra.

Improvements include renovating the campgrounds, constructing a multi-use trail, establishing a sports complex with low-level lighting including basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, and cornhole; six cultural historical informational kiosks, two picnic areas with shelters and lighting, two playgrounds with low-level lighting, walking loop, and restroom.

California State Parks said it was funded by Proposition 68 through the Rural Recreation and Tourism and Regional Park Program.

For more information on grants, and award lists visit the state’s website.