FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A program that helps low-income residents to reduce emissions on their passenger vehicles received $12 million in funding, according to the Valley Air District officials on Monday.

Officials from the Valley Air District say their Governing Board took action last Thursday to approve over $12 million in additional funding for the District’s Tune In Tune Up Vehicle Repair program, which gives an opportunity to low-income residents to reduce emissions through vehicle repairs.

Officials state the program will assist vehicle owners that fail initial smog screenings, and it will provide them with a voucher worth up to $850 for emissions-related repairs necessary smog checks, and diagnostics.

A $30.4 million in state funding was also accepted to support the District’s Drive Clean in the San Joaquin vehicle replacement program.

If interested in the Tine In, Tune Up program, the Valley Air District officials encourage you to visit the Valley Air Repair homepage to access the program guidelines and learn about upcoming in-person events.