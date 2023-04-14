FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Yosemite International Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck® enrollment event for anyone wanting to make waiting in line at the airport less of a hassle.

Travelers will be able to enroll at Fresno Yosemite International Airport from Monday, May 15 to Friday, May 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Officials say the program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents.

The enrollment process is quick, convenient, and even faster when the application is completed online before attending the event. Parking is not included in the event.

Officials say the in-person enrollment requires that applicants provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints, and a photo. The cost is $78 and if approved, travelers will get a five-year membership with the program.

Following the in-person enrollment appointment, officials say most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. The KTN number must be added to

flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.

TSA PreCheck was created in Dec. 2011 as a way to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security and an option for travelers looking to save time.

Officials say some of the benefits for enrolled members include not needing to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts, or light jackets. Travelers will also have access to TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. airports nationwide.

Unable to attend the event? No problem, those wanting to enroll in TSA PreCheck can complete the application online and schedule an appointment at one of the 550+ enrollment centers nationwide.