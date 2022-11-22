SPRINGVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fourth-grade students are able to claim a free Christmas tree from Sequoia National Forest starting next month.

Officials with the Sequoia National Forest say they are offering a free pre-cut Christmas tree to fourth-graders who present a valid paper voucher or durable pass. Parents or teachers are asked to go to https://everykidoutdoors.gov/pass.htm for information about the program and to help their fourth-grade students obtain a voucher.

Trees will be available from Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, and between Dec. 5 and Dec. 9 at two locations:

Sequoia National Forest in Porterville (220 East Morton Ave)

Western Divide Ranger District in Springville (32588 Highway 190)

The trees will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (but will be closed for lunch between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.) – and are available while supplies last.

Anyone collecting a tree is asked to bring someone capable of loading the tree into their vehicle and to bring tie-downs for safe transportation home as Forest Service personnel are not able to help load trees. The student claiming the free tree must also be present for its collection. There is a limit of one tree per household.

Officials add that Christmas trees are not available to the general public due to ongoing wildfire relief.