FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Some long-awaited rental assistance is finally returning for members of the community.

Many people lined up on Thursday at the Fresno Housing Office to apply for the Housing Choice Voucher which provides rental assistance to low-income individuals.

Brandy Woodard is the Chief of the Housing Choice Voucher Program in Fresno, she says they are very aware of the difficulties facing members of the community.

“Affordable housing is very limited, and people are desperate to find affordable housing and it comes from all walks of life,” said Woodard.

It has been 4 years since the interest list opened due to the pandemic, but now Fresno Housing says its plan moving forward is to open the list every year to meet the needs of the community.

In previous years there was only a two-week window to apply, now residents will have until July 14th before applications close.

The CEO of Fresno Housing, Tyrone Roderick Williams says after a global pandemic, and a current housing crisis, many are in need.

“We know that many families who have never been housing insecure are facing housing insecurity now and so our ability to assist them is something we are committed to,” said Williams.

Under the 2023 income limits, a family of four would qualify under extremely low income if they made under 30,000 dollars, qualifying them to potentially have 30 percent of their rent paid for by the housing choice voucher.

A family of four could also potentially qualify under the very low-income bracket if they make under 41,000.

And if you are a family of three you would have to make just under 25,000 in order to receive the same amount of assistance.

The actual formula varies and is complex.

For a complete list of different household sizes and income qualifications or to apply online, you can visit the Fresno Housing Income Qualification List.

This year a lottery system will be used to pull applications, so if you apply today or on the last day it will not affect your probability of being selected.