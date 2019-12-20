Breaking News
Jared Mullis found not guilty in the shooting death of Sheriff’s deputy

Housefires in the Central Valley spike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Dr. Mike Darracq is a medical toxicologist at Community Regional Medical Center.

He’s part of the staff treating the growing number of burn patients admitted in recent days. He says that some of the worst fire dangers are the ones you never see.

“It’s so important to recognize there are a lot of silent things that go on with house fires and flames, in particular, some gasses that are released,” said Dr. Darracq.

These gases can cause everything from headaches to confusion to blackouts.
He says as the weather gets colder, the greater the danger from invisible dangers like carbon monoxide poisoning.

“People are looking for ways to try to stay warm. they’re bringing in barbeques, grills, into their home or living space, they’re turning on their gas-powered ovens and leaving them on overnight to heat their home.

He says the best way to survive a release of toxic gas is to get away fast.

“The most important thing is to get out and away from the source,” Darracq said.

That is where the Central Valley Red Cross comes in. They offer free fire emergency planning, and free smoke detectors that come with installation included.

“When a home fire starts, you have an average of two minutes, and that’s not a lot of time and if it’s in the middle of the night, and you’re asleep, you know, you have very little time,” said Lori Wilson, the Executive Director of the Red Cross Central Valley Chapter. “And, your best chance is a working smoke alarm, and so that what we’re trying to try to prevent injuries and prevent deaths.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.