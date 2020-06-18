House fire under investigation in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A house fire in Fresno County is under investigation after a blaze which crews say threatened nearby buildings Wednesday.

According to Fresno County Fire, the fire started near Jensen and Marks avenues at around 5:30 p.m., and when crews arrived the flames were already starting to spread to other structures and an open field.

“So we had very limited access,” said Fresno County Fire’s Ryan Michaels. “Crews were having to navigate through heavy debris, multiple outbuildings were on fire, fencing was blocking some paths. There was vehicles, sheds on fire, all with different assortments of debris around them.”

No injuries were reported.

