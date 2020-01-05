WATCH: House fire leaves an estimated $300,000 in damages

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Fire department reported to a house fire in southeast Fresno just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

The home was located on E. Circle Court.

Battalion Chief, Kirk Wanless, from the Fresno City fire department says the home seems to be a halfway house and was badly damaged due to the fire.

Fire crews say there were four people inside the home but were outside the home before fire crews arrived.

Wanless says one person tried fighting the fire with a garden hose and was later transported to the hospital due to smoke insulation.

Two firefighters had minor injuries, and were transported to Community Regional Medical Centers where they were later released.

The blaze caused an estimate of about $300,000 in property damage.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

