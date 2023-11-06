VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A house fire was reported to the Visalia Fire Department on Monday, fire officials said.

Firefighters say they were called to the area of Dinuba Boulevard and Glendale Avenue for a structure fire.

When they arrived on the scene, fire officials said they saw the fire coming from a home. Crews worked together to quickly extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported. The Visalia Fire Department says they are on the scene as of Monday around 7 p.m. and Glendale Avenue is closed.

This is an ongoing investigation.