Body found in burned-down North Fork home

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A body was found inside a burned-down home in the Madera County town of North Fork Saturday morning after residents lost power and some had to be evacuated while fire crews battled the blaze, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Identification and the official cause of death will be determined following an autopsy, Spokeswoman Kayla Serratto said.

Firefighters were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to the fire at 33058 Willow Creek Drive, just south of Road 225.

Cal Fire Madera County reported that the house ended up being a total loss. Two other structures burned and small spot fire flared up but was quickly extinguished.

All of Willow Creek Drive, which consists of about 10 residences, were evacuated as a precaution while crews battled the blaze, Serratto said. Evacuations have since been lifted and residents have been allowed to return to the area.

Power lines were de-energized during the incident, but power has been restored in the area.

A total of six engines and two water tenders, considered a wildland fire response, were dispatched to the blaze.

Cal Fire said the agency has an aggressive response during fire season to quickly attack fires in the state responsibility area that could turn into a wildfire.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.

