Second death reported in Fresno house fire

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A second death has been reported following an early morning house fire in Fresno, which also sent five others to the hospital.

The fire started around 3.30 a.m. Monday near Ashlan and Palm.

Fire officials say the debris around the home made it difficult to fight the flames. Due the ferocity of the fire, it is unknown if fire alarms inside the home were working at the time.

According to Fresno County Coroner’s Office, 31-year-old Nicholas Rodriguez was the first to succumb to his injuries and 25-year-old Patricia Rodriguez died later in the day. Nicholas’ wife remains hospitalized in critical condition. Their four young children are also hospitalized and all are expected to recover.

The investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing.

