FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department responded to a tree fire Thursday morning. When firefighters arrived they found a house was on fire.

Fire crews say they responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. near Clay and Chestnut avenues

According to Fresno Fire, about 50% of the house is damaged and three people were home at the time, including two teenagers and an adult. No injuries were reported by fire crews, and the fire’s cause is under investigation.