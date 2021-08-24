Hours after being released from jail, this Coalinga man is headed back after breaking vandalizing store, police say

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who was released from Fresno County Jail hours earlier, is headed back Tuesday after police say he vandalized a Coalinga supermarket.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a supermarket regarding a broken window at the store. Officers on the scene identified Arturo Medina, 25 of Coalinga, as the suspect using surveillance footage.

Police say Medina had been released from Fresno County Jail approximately seven hours earlier where he had been since July 25. Investigators say he had previously been identified as a suspect in three other local burglaries.

Medina was arrested for an outstanding warrant and booked for an additional charge of felony vandalism and committing a crime while out on bail. He will be transported back to the Fresno County Jail.