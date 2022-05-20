FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As hour nine of a northeast Fresno standoff continues, officials from the Clovis Unified School District announced that class will be delayed for a nearby middle school.

The standoff that started with a deputy-involved shooting at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, is now in its ninth hour as police surround the Save Mart supermarket at First Street and Nees Avenue in northeast Fresno. The suspect, who police say has barricaded himself into the supermarket, abandoned his car Thursday evening across the street.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are still on the scene and those involved include crisis negotiators, Fresno police, and Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies. The busy commercial area in northeast Fresno remains closed Friday.

Kastner Intermediate will begin class two hours after its usual start time at 9:40 a.m. due to the standoff. Parents have received notification of the delay and officials from the Clovis Unified School District say they are in communication with both parents and law enforcement.

“We will use this time to allow for law enforcement to resolve the standoff and to work with public safety partners, our Clovis Unified police force, and district emergency response staff to assess the current situation and make plans for the remainder of the school day,” said a release from Clovis Unified officials.