Here's everything we know about Sunday night's 'mass casualty' shooting in Fresno

"Hot Girl Halloween" is not what you think

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A Halloween event in Fresno Thursday night may have a suggestive title, but the man behind it says the name means something more.

At Chuckchansi Park in Fresno, “Hot Girls Halloween” included
DJs, music, and dance performances for the over 18 crowd. Organizer DJ Kay Rich said the event is far more inclusive than the title suggests and everyone was welcome.

“No, you don’t have to be hot Everybody’s hot in their own way. Honestly, as long as you’re doing something positive, if you have something great going on at work, at home, working on something on the side, getting your own business going, that’s my definition of ‘Hot Girl Halloween’.”

Approximately a thousand tickets were pre-sold for the event.

