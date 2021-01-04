Hot coals cause trash can and fence fire, threatens homes in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Improperly disposed coals caused a trash can and fence fire that threatened homes in Visalia Sunday morning, according to Visalia Fire Department.

Authorities say that around 9:25 a.m, fire crews observed a column of smoke in the area of Shirk and Goshen avenues.

When fire crews arrived they reported a fence on fire that was threatening two homes in the 200 block of North Boise Street.

The first fire unit on scene says they were able to quickly knock down the fence fire while other units were assigned to check for any fire extension to the two houses that the fence line was in between.

Damage to one of the homes was estimated at $3,000 due to heat on the outside of the involved house and trash receptacles. The second home was not damaged.

The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly disposed coals from an outside warming fire

inside of the trash can.

Sixteen fire personnel responded to the incident, no injuries were reported.