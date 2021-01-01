Hospitals in ‘tough spot’ as local counties experience higher transmission than other areas of state

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – More than 1200 medical personnel were deployed throughout California to help battle the surge healthcare facilities are experiencing, according to state officials.

Those additional resources include contracted personnel – and personnel with the California National Guard, Cal Mat, Health Corps, the Department of Defense, and U.S. Health & Human Services.

“San Joaquin remains from a staffing perspective the most in need. It’s the area of the state, this region broadly defined, that’s most in need. We are trying our best to supplement through state staff,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Fresno County nearly doubled in the last month. In Tulare County, they’ve increased by 120% in the last month.

On Tuesday, 20 medical personnel with the Department of Defense arrived at Community Regional Medical Center where they’ll be helping staff ICU beds.

According to Saint Agnes Medical Center, the hospital received the help of a few traveling nurses contracted through the state. Staff members are expecting five more on Monday.

In Visalia, Kaweah Delta has received the help of one ICU nurse through the state so far. In Porterville, Sierra View Medical Center continues to work with the state to secure extra help.

Like much of the state, the Central Valley is in need of more staff. But it’s more challenging because the demand for them is high across the country.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Wednesday that the Central Valley is experiencing disproportionately high rates of transmission compared to other parts of the state. He anticipates hospitals will have to continue to prepare for what could come following New Year celebrations.

“Those hospitals are in a tough spot at the moment,” Ghaly said. “We’re addressing their staffing needs, but we also anticipate because of the disproportionately high relative to the rest of the state transmission rates that that region still is seeing that they will continue to have additional patients coming to the emergency departments needing those in-patient services and in particular that ICU level of care, so something we’re closely watching.”