FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A water rescue ensued after a horse slipped off of an embankment and rolled into the water, according to the Fresno County Sheriffs.

Deputies say, on Friday afternoon, a horse named Bailey slipped off an embankment along the Kings River and rolled into the water.

The horse’s owner and neighbors contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for help.

While waiting for boating deputies to arrive, sheriff officials say the group worked to keep Bailey’s head above water. She was tangled up in some wire, which prevented her from freeing herself.

Photo Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies responded by boat to the location near S. Rio Vista Avenue in Reedley and cut the wire to free the horse.