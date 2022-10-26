FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – “Haunted houses are like my Christmas, I enjoy scaring people. It’s a great thrill,” says the owner of 13 Shadows Haunted House, Mario Ponce.

Fresno has recently become home to a new annual haunted house that features some of cinema’s scariest monsters including It the Clown, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger to name a few.

This is the second year the 13 Shadows has hosted in Fresno and is said to be even bigger and scarier than the previous year.

People of all ages are encouraged to attend the haunted house at 6475 N. Blackstone Ave between Friday and Halloween, Oct. 31. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and close at 11:00 p.m.

Tickets are only sold at the door and take all forms of payment.