TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still making efforts to rescue the kayaker that was found dead on the Kern River, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call regarding five people trapped in their kayaks with one dead on Wednesday right before 5:30 p.m.

Deputies say upon arrival, they learned that the four individuals were not trapped but trying to help their friend.

“Those four individuals, for what I’ve been told, were trying to save their friends and took a good part of an hour to help him, and it just was the situation that couldn’t be reversed, and it’s horribly tragic,” said Ashley Schwarm with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from Tulare and Kern Counties say the water’s high flow is too dangerous, so they haven’t been able to retrieve the body that is, according to sheriff’s officials, still in the kayak flipped over.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they know the position of the kayak, but due to its location and the dangerous high flow of the water, which is about 600 cubic feet per second (CFS), they are not able to retrieve the body and are still waiting for the water to cool down.

Sheriff’s officials states the five individuals were professional kayakers, and they knew what they were doing.

“We hate to see anything like this ever happen. It’s tragic all around. These guys knew what they were doing, they were not doing anything wrong, and unfortunately one of them got into a situation that he couldn’t get out of,” said Schwarm.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they tried to ask for help from CHP to retrieve the body via helicopter, but it was not safe for them either.

Sheriff’s officials explained the water can change at any second, and it could get anyone in a situation from which they will not be able to get out, which is why they remind everyone to stay away from the water.

According to deputies, the Kern River is closed to the public, but it’s open for professional kayakers and rafters.