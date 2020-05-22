‘Hopefully, it will be one of many good days’; Clovis’ mayor says businesses are eager to reopen

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – City leaders in Clovis say they are encouraged that at least some restaurants can start reopening for businesses, following Fresno County’s approval from the state.

Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger says business owners and their employees have been hit hard by the shutdown and are now looking forward to getting back to work.

“I’ve had quite a few conversations with business owners, restaurant owners who have been waiting to reopen their restaurants,” said Bessinger. “So they can employ people, so they can serve their customers. This is a good day. Hopefully, it will be one of many good days.”

However, state rules dictate that businesses such as barbershops and beauty salons are still not allowed to operate.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.