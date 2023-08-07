FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Congressman Kevin McCarthy congratulated the recipients of the 20th Congressional District of California 2023 Merit Award and Inspirational High School Educator Award for Fresno County, officials said Monday.

McCarthy also announced Merit Award and Inspirational High School Educator Award for Kings and Tulare counties.

“It is my honor to recognize our esteemed high school students who have gone above and beyond in the classroom, giving us hope for the future,” said Congressman McCarthy. “I’d also like to congratulate our community’s educators for their commitment to preparing the next generation of leaders. The dedication by both our scholars and educators is remarkable, and our community is all the better because of them.”

These are the 2023 Merit Award Recipients for Fresno, Kings, and Tulare Counties:

Miss Laura Hioe – Buchanan High School

Mr. D. Camden Noel – Clovis High School

Miss Priya Gill – Clovis East High School

Miss Paige Martinez – El Diamante High School

Miss Isabella Uhlik – Hanford High School

Mr. Keegan Dickinson – Lemoore High School

Mr. Noah Hoy – Lemoore Middle College High School

These are the 2023 Inspirational High School Educator Award Recipients for Fresno, Kings, and Tulare Counties:

Mrs. Kathleen Gleason – Buchanan High School

Mr. Aaron Wilkins – Clovis High School

Mrs. Jeri Olson – Clovis East High School

Mrs. Nancy Nauman – El Diamante High School

Mrs. Ashley Penir – Lemoore Middle College High School

Congressman Kevin McCarthy is the Representative of California’s 20th Congressional District and Speaker of the House.