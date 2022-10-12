FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage boy has died in the hospital after he was hit by a car in front of a high school last week, according to the Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office.

Around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Hoover High School after it was reported that a student had been hit by a car.

The teen, identified as 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said he died a week later.

After the accident, officials said the driver left the area without stopping to check on the teen.

Almost 20 minutes later, officers said the driver called the department’s dispatch center to report she had hit something in the road, but she claimed that she wasn’t sure what it was.

Officers met with the driver in a parking lot near First Street and Bullard Avenue, where she underwent a sobriety test.

Authorities did not say if the woman was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

No other details about this crash have been released at this time.