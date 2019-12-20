Breaking News
Jared Mullis found not guilty in the shooting death of Sheriff’s deputy

Hoover High School senior shot and killed while attending friend’s vigil

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARSON, California. (KSEE) – A 17-year-old Hoover High School senior was shot and killed over the weekend in Carson. Family says she was attending a vigil for a friend when someone opened fire on the people outside.

Dalelaja Hearn and a friend, a 19-year-old woman from Carson, were both shot in the chest and killed.

“She was just a fun loving spirit. She loved to dance, have fun, joke, play video games with her cousins. . . she was just a regular teenager,” said Hearn’s aunt Litisha Macon. 

Hearn was on track to graduate from Hoover High School this spring. She was a cheerleader and had a passion for hair styling. She hoped to continue her education and eventually open her own hair salon.

“She was an innocent victim who had so much more to do with her life. She had a future ahead of her,” said Macon.

The teens bright future was cut short Sunday night. Her family says she took a weekend trip from Fresno to Carson to visit friends and family. Sunday evening she went to a vigil for a friend and was outside with others when someone shot her and a 19-year old-woman in the chest. Authorities are still searching for the person responsible.

“I couldn’t believe I was hearing my niece was shot! What do you mean? That doesn’t happen in our family you know,” said Macon.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, they have set up a GoFundMe.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.