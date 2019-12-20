Hoover High School senior shot and killed while attending friend’s vigil

CARSON, California. (KSEE) – A 17-year-old Hoover High School senior was shot and killed over the weekend in Carson. Family says she was attending a vigil for a friend when someone opened fire on the people outside.

Dalelaja Hearn and a friend, a 19-year-old woman from Carson, were both shot in the chest and killed.

“She was just a fun loving spirit. She loved to dance, have fun, joke, play video games with her cousins. . . she was just a regular teenager,” said Hearn’s aunt Litisha Macon.

Hearn was on track to graduate from Hoover High School this spring. She was a cheerleader and had a passion for hair styling. She hoped to continue her education and eventually open her own hair salon.

“She was an innocent victim who had so much more to do with her life. She had a future ahead of her,” said Macon.

The teens bright future was cut short Sunday night. Her family says she took a weekend trip from Fresno to Carson to visit friends and family. Sunday evening she went to a vigil for a friend and was outside with others when someone shot her and a 19-year old-woman in the chest. Authorities are still searching for the person responsible.

“I couldn’t believe I was hearing my niece was shot! What do you mean? That doesn’t happen in our family you know,” said Macon.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, they have set up a GoFundMe.