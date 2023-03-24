FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hoover High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday around 12:00 p.m., according to the Fresno Police Department.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call about a possible threat on campus. Officials say an immediate, coordinated response with local law enforcement was initiated.

In a statement, Fresno Unified officials confirmed that the call to police reported gunshots in a bathroom at Hoover High School.

The school was quickly placed on lockdown as Fresno PD responded to search and secure the campus. After a thorough search the lockdown was lifted as Fresno PD determined there was no danger to the campus. Fresno PD did determine the call is in relation to a hoax and was received from out of state. Parents and families were notified, and social emotional supports have been deployed this afternoon to support students and staff. Thank you! Fresno Unified School District

The lockdown has since been lifted and parents were allowed to collect their children.