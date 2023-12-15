CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wreaths Across America will be having a ceremony at Clovis Cemetery District and will be laying wreaths to remember the fallen and honor those who served on Saturday.

Organizers say they will be laying wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Clovis Cemetery to show gratitude and appreciation to the military and their families during the holiday season.

The ceremony will be on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. All are invited to participate.

Organizers say there will be a meaningful ceremony with military tributes, informative presentations and patriotic music, followed by an invitation for everyone to help place wreaths on veteran’s graves.

Organizers say there are nearly 4,000 veteran graves at Clovis Cemetery.