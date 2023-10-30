REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Wakehouse in Reedley is teaming up with Sweet Girl Farms to host a Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival on Wednesday.

It is on Nov. 1 and is located at 850 Kings River Road in Reedley. The event is free and will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Organizers say people will be able to experience the vibrant sounds of live mariachi and be able to enjoy folkloric dancers.

There will be food trucks, artisanal crafts from local vendors and themed cocktails. There will also be a community altar to honor and remember loved ones.