FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A somber ceremony was held in Fresno Tuesday morning, honoring two correctional officers killed in the line of duty back in 2021.

Dozens of law enforcement officers gathered, paying their respects in the honor guard streamer ceremony, held in front of the west annex jail.

“That’s what everyone is continually doing is remembering him and making sure his, like, spirit is still alive and he’s still, he’s still here somewhere. just not where we can see him,” said Madison Cruz.

The daughter of Correctional Officer Juan Cruz choked up, thinking about her father and the legacy he’s left behind.

“My best friend, my dad was my best friend. He was a single dad so he was my mom and my dad, I could talk to my dad about boys, and I could talk to my dad about anything I wanted. He used to braid my hair and do my nails, he was a really great dad,” Madison added.

Officer Cruz passed away in October of 2021 after contracting COVID while at work.

“Not only me but my family feels extra loved, and we appreciate the honoring you still give to us till this day,” said Kolone Scanlan.

The daughter of Correctional Officer Toamalama Scanlan, keeping her father’s memory close to her heart, as officials add her father’s name to one of the Fresno County Sheriff’s flags.

Officer Scanlan passed away from a gunshot wound after responding to an active shooter.

“It doesn’t get easier but with the love and support we have from you guys, our church family, our friends, it definitely takes the weight off,” added Kolone.

The Scanlan family was presented with a check – as they head to Washington D.C. to add Officer Scanlan’s name to the national mall memorial.

“It makes us feel good just to be able to give back, to our organization that’s what it’s all about.. we just want to help families recover from their loss,” said Paul Beckley, CEO of the Central Valley Fallen Heroes.

The flags will fly throughout the county, allowing for the fallen heroes to be honored by everyone who sees their banner.