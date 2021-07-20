Homicides in Fresno are up more than 100% compared to last year

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – In the past 24 hours, there have been three shootings in Fresno.

Last week, there were 16.

It’s part of a disturbing trend this year, as acts of violence skyrocket.

“We’re doing everything we can but sometimes it’s not enough. We can’t be on every corner,” said Captain Mindy Casto with the Fresno Police Department.

As of July 20, the City of Fresno has seen 372 shootings in the year 2021. This time last year, that number was 283.

“Those numbers aren’t acceptable to us. Of course, we’re still all hands on deck, trying to bring it under control,” Casto said.

Many of those shootings have resulted in fatalities, where the grim statistics continue. This time last year, there had been 20 homicides in the City of Fresno. So far, in 2021, there have been 42.

“We’re up over 100%, which is obviously a statistic that no city wants, but is a statistic that many cities are sharing right now across our country,” Casto said.

According to Casto, 22 of the 42 homicides this year are gang-related, and 150 out of 372 shootings are also gang-related.

“Gang violence is absolutely still the driver behind our violent crime. It’s not random, someone walking down the street to get their mail. That’s very much a rarity in Fresno. It is driven by gang violence,” she said.

Castro says the police department is still facing staff shortages while they attempt to increase their presence on the street and add more officers, but recruiting has been difficult.

“We have people in the so-called pipeline but it takes time and obviously, our recruitment has taken a hit with what’s going on in the nation as far as the popularity of police right now,” she said.

Fortunately, the three shootings that have happened in the past 24 hours have not been fatal. Casto said before last week, trends were moving in the right direction, and they’re hoping to get back to that.