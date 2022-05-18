FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating two homicides committed just hours apart.

Compared to this time last year, police say homicides are down in Fresno. So far this year, there have been 21 homicides, compared to 31 this same time last year.

Officers say two separate shootings less than 24 hours apart left two men dead, marking the city’s newest homicides.

The first victim was found shot around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Northwest Fresno, he died at the scene.

Around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers found a man shot to death inside of a bullet-riddled car in the parking lot of FreshCo, near Shields and Brawley avenues.

Investigators are trying to piece together the latest death, which they are calling homicide number 21.

“We have some broken glass on the driver side that alerted the employee. That’s when the employee actually approached the individual and thought the individual was sleeping but noticed they were struck by gunfire,” said lead Homicide Investigator Paul Cervantes.

Investigators say the victim was shot multiple times in his car overnight. Video surveillance from the grocery store places the victim inside of the business late Tuesday night.

“At one point, the victim was inside of the actual store FreshCo itself last night, and again once several employees left, the vehicle was there and when employees arrived, the vehicle was there,” said Cervantes.

Just a few hours before this shooting, police responded to a different shooting on the other side of the city, which has been labeled homicide number 20.

Investigators are charging 21-year-old Jacob King for the killing of 27-year-old Jason Vitug.

“That is not our belief whatsoever that this was an accident,” said Cervantes in a separate interview for this homicide.

He and his team are investigating both murders.

“[The] fact that Jacob king was in possession of a firearm. That he knowingly and willingly pointed the firearm at our victim in this case. The firearm was discharged resulting in his death,” continued Cervantes.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect the latest shooting at the FreshCo on Shields and Brawley avenues.